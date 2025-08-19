Texas Democrats end stand-off, California to 'fight back' on redistricting

HOUSTON: Dozens of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to halt an aggressive redistricting drive ended their two-week standoff on Monday (Aug 18), clearing the way for a new electoral map pushed by President Donald Trump.
As the Republican-led Texas House reached a necessary quorum to get back to business and address proposed congressional maps, Democratic-ruled California confirmed it would punch back with electoral map changes of its own.
With the Democrats' return to Austin, the Texas House began its moves towards approving a map that carves out five new Republican-friendly US congressional seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
Trump on Monday posted the proposed map of Texas on his Truth Social platform, calling it "one of the most popular initiatives I have ever supported" and calling on Republicans to "Please pass this Map, ASAP."
More than 50 Texas Democrats had stalled legislative business with their walk-out, making national headlines as they visited blue strongholds New York, Illinois and California and sought to draw attention to the rare mid-decade redistricting push.
"When Republicans tried to silence minority voters through racist gerrymandering, Texas House Democrats answered the call," the Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement on the legislators' return.
"After rallying Americans to join this existential battle for democracy, we're returning to Texas on our terms - ready to build the legal record needed to defeat these unconstitutional maps in court. The fight continues."
The Texas moves triggered an escalating redistricting battle across the country, with Republican governors in several states exploring new maps aimed at protecting the party's razor-thin majority in the US House of Representatives.
Politico reported that Republicans could draw as many as 10 new seats and are targeting Ohio, Missouri, New Hampshire, Indiana, South Carolina and Florida.
"CHOICE TO FIGHT BACK"
On Monday, California state lawmakers introduced their own legislative package, with three bills to create a voter referendum this year for a new congressional map that would effectively counteract any new Republican Texas congressional seats.
If approved in the state of 39 million residents, the referendum would appear on California's Nov 4 ballot.
"California and Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump Administration, and we are not going to sit idle while they command Texas and other states to rig the next election to keep power - pursuing more extreme and unpopular policies," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement Monday.
"This proposal would give Californians a choice to fight back - and bring much needed accountability and oversight to the Trump Administration."
Districts are usually redrawn every 10 years after the national census and are supposed to be based on its findings, so that districts accurately represent the people who live there.
New York Democrats may follow suit, with Governor Kathy Hochul calling the Texas redistricting plan nothing short of a "legal insurrection".
The Texas Democrats amassed daily fines of US$500 each during their absence and were slapped with lawsuits from Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who tried to remove them from office. State House speaker Dustin Burrows issued civil arrest warrants.
But the group only agreed to return after denying a vote on the new map during a first special legislative session, and after California lawmakers agreed to redraw their own maps.
Abbott called a second special session that began on Friday.