Trump targets mail-in ballots ahead of 2026 US elections

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 18) he would lead a "movement" against mail-in balloting as he sought to eliminate a voting method used by nearly a third of the country ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Trump - who has spent years railing against postal ballots, even though they have benefited his Republicans and he has voted by mail - said he would sign an executive order to help bring "honesty" to the midterms.

"I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we're at it, Highly Inaccurate, Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES," he posted on his website, Truth Social.

Mail-in and absentee ballots can be counted after Election Day in 18 states, so long as they're postmarked on or before that date, and just over 30 per cent of those cast in the 2024 election were submitted by mail.

There is no evidence that postal voting is less secure than other methods, and pro-democracy groups say ending it could disenfranchise millions of Americans with disabilities and other difficulties turning out in person.

But Trump repeatedly spread misinformation about the practice as he campaigned in 2020 and 2024. After his defeat in 2020, he falsely claimed that tens of thousands of fraudulent mail-in ballots had helped Democrat Joe Biden beat him.

Trump said on Friday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who US investigators found interfered on the Republican's behalf in the 2016 election, agreed with him that letting voters send in ballots by mail risked election integrity.

"You know, Vladimir Putin said something, one of the most interesting things," Trump told Fox News.

"He said, 'Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting.' He said, 'Mail-in voting, every election.' He said, 'No country has mail-in voting. It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.'"