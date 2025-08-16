Trump says no summit deal reached with Putin over ending war in Ukraine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: United States President Donald Trump said that nearly three hours of direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Aug 15) did not yield an agreement to pause Moscow's war in Ukraine, though he characterised the meeting as "very productive."

During brief remarks to reporters, the two leaders said they had made progress on unspecified issues, but they offered no details and took no questions.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite got there, but we've made some headway," Trump said, standing in front of a backdrop that read "Pursuing Peace".

"There's no deal until there's a deal," he added.

It was not immediately clear whether the talks had produced meaningful steps toward a ceasefire in the deadliest conflict in Europe in 80 years, a goal that Trump had set at the outset.

In brief remarks, Putin said he expected Ukraine and its European allies to accept the results of the US-Russia negotiation constructively and not try to "disrupt the emerging progress".

"I expect that today's agreements will become a reference point, not only for solving the Ukrainian problem, but will also launch the restoration of business-like, pragmatic relations between Russia and the United States," Putin said.

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv.