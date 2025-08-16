Snap Insight: Trump caves to Putin yet again at Alaska summit

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: The only certainty after a three-hour meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday (Aug 15) is that there is no ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This is bad news for Ukraine, which has been under assault for three-and-a-half years.

By contrast, it is a clear victory for Russia, and a personal triumph for Mr Putin. Not only can he now continue his air and ground campaigns against Ukraine, but he has also been able – again – to avoid Mr Trump’s threats of “very severe consequences” in the absence of a Russian agreement to a ceasefire.

Add to that the prestige of an invitation to the United States and the warm personal welcome he received from Mr Trump, and it is obvious that Mr Putin is very much in control of events on and off the battlefield.

The outcome of the highly anticipated meeting does not reflect well on the American president either. If anyone had any faith left in his deal-making prowess, it would have been severely diminished – if not completely evaporated – after Friday's events. Despite Mr Trump’s apparent commitment to get tough on Russia if there was no ceasefire, he appears to have caved in yet again to Mr Putin.