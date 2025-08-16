Trump speaks with Zelenskyy, NATO leaders after summit with Putin

Zelenskyy later said he would travel to Washington on Monday.

The Ukrainian leader said he will travel there to discuss "ending the killing and the war" with Trump, after the US president informed him about the "main points" of his talks with Putin.

"I am grateful for the invitation."

He also reiterated that he would be ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - something that Kyiv has been pushing for but which the Kremlin has been resisting.

"Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," Zelenskyy said.

Trump confirmed on Saturday that Zelenskyy will be heading to the Oval Office on Monday afternoon.

"If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"The best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a peace agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere ceasefire agreement," he said.

The highly anticipated summit in Alaska yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Russia's war in Ukraine, although both Trump and Putin described the talks as productive before heading home.

During a brief appearance before the media following the nearly three-hour meeting in Alaska, the two leaders said they had made progress on unspecified issues.

But they offered no details and took no questions. Trump also did not take questions when he landed in the United States at Joint Base Andrews.

During his presidential campaign and upon taking office, Trump had vowed to quickly end the war in Ukraine that began with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 but has thus far failed to deliver on that promise.