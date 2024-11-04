Trump and Harris campaigns race to get the vote out on eve of US election

DETROIT: A presidential election unlike any other in US history enters its last full day on Monday (Nov 4) with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris and their campaigns scrambling to get supporters to the polls in a contest each portrays as an existential moment for America.

Even after the astonishing blur of events the last few months, the electorate is divided down the middle, both nationally and in the seven battleground states expected to decide the winner on Tuesday, although the closeness of the contest means it could take days for a winner to emerge.

Trump, a 78-year-old Republican, survived two assassination attempts, one by millimetres, just weeks after a jury in New York - the city whose tabloids first elevated him to national fame and notoriety - made him the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.

Harris, 60, was catapulted to the top of the Democratic ticket in July - giving her a chance to become the first woman to hold the world's most powerful job - after President Joe Biden, 81, had a disastrous debate performance and three weeks later dropped his reelection bid under pressure from his party.

For all of that turmoil, the contours of the race have changed little. Polls show Harris and Trump running neck and neck nationally and in the battleground states. More than 77 million voters have already cast ballots, but the next two days will provide a critical test of whether Vice President Harris' or former President Trump's campaign does the better job of driving supporters to the polls.

Voters, both Democrats and Republicans, have broken century-old records in the last two presidential elections, a sign of the passion that Trump stirs in both political parties.

In the final days of this campaign, both sides are flooding social media sites and TV and radio stations with a last round of ad campaigns, and racing to knock on doors and make calls.