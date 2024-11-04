‘The world is watching’: Why US election result could dictate global progress on climate action

BANGKOK: As Ms Kamala Harris gears up to face judgement from American voters at the polls on Nov 5, Dr Vinod Thomas remembers his “most striking climate picture” of the US vice-president.

It was August 2022 and Ms Harris had a broad grin on her face as she took the microphone on the floor of the Senate and cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“The yeas are 50. The nays are 50. The Senate being equally divided, the vice-president votes in the affirmative and the Bill as amended is passed,” Ms Harris declared to healthy applause and some enthusiastic whooping.

“That legislation unleashed hundreds of billions of dollars into building clean energy and electric car capacity. Building on that with support for clean energy could be her biggest contribution if elected,” said Dr Thomas, a visiting senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and former senior vice-president at the World Bank.

The act, aimed at investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy, was one of the largest investments in the American economy, energy security, and climate that Congress has made in the nation’s history.

The steep divide that existed in the Senate that day to pass a landmark piece of legislation aimed at powering up the green technology sector in the US was emblematic of the fractious political landscape that still exists today on climate issues.

Among Democrats, 82 per cent see climate change as a critical threat, based on a 2023 Chicago Council Survey, compared to just 16 per cent of Republicans.

The election result will be revealed just days before key United Nations-led climate change negotiations at COP29 in Azerbaijan, which begins on Nov 11.

The outcome could have profound impacts on both the direction and success of those talks, and for the general direction of global action in the years to come, experts told CNA. The world is watching the US, one of the world’s major oil and gas producers, and its policy decisions, closely.

“The Harris campaign offers action on the climate front in sharp contrast to (Donald) Trump’s climate denial. Choosing one over the other would have existential consequences,” Dr Thomas said.

“But it is fair to say that responding to global warming is not a priority in the elections. The clean growth agenda is not catching on fast enough as a winning political formula. This needs to change, most importantly in the US.”

Yet, the impacts of climate change have been on full display in the US, with twin disasters providing a stark warning about the ongoing dangers of a heating planet at the eleventh hour ahead of the vote.