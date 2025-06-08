Trump deploys National Guard over LA immigration protests

LOS ANGELES: US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 troops on Saturday (Jun 7) to handle escalating protests against immigration enforcement raids in the Los Angeles area, a move the state's governor termed "purposefully inflammatory".

Federal agents clashed with angry crowds in a Los Angeles suburb as protests stretched into a second night Saturday, shooting flash-bang grenades and shutting part of a freeway amid raids on undocumented migrants, reports said.

The standoff took place in Paramount, where demonstrators had gathered near a Home Depot that was being used as a staging area by federal immigration officials, the Fox 11 news outlet reported.

They were met by federal agents in gas masks, who lobbed flash-bang grenades and tear gas at the crowd, according to news reports and social media posts.

Since taking office in January, Republican Trump has delivered on a promise to crack down hard on the entry and presence of undocumented migrants - who he has likened to "monsters" and "animals".