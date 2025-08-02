Trump fires Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, raising concerns about economic data quality

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump fired the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) commissioner Erika McEntarfer on Friday (Aug 1) after data showed weaker-than-expected employment growth in July and massive downward revisions to the prior two months' job counts.

Trump accused McEntarfer, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden, of faking the jobs numbers. There is no evidence to back Trump's claims of data manipulation by the BLS, the statistical agency that compiles the closely watched employment report, as well as consumer and producer price data.

The US economy created only 73,000 jobs in July. Data for May and June were revised sharply down to show 258,000 fewer jobs created than had been previously reported.

"We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The BLS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

William Wiatrowski, the deputy commissioner, will serve as acting commissioner.