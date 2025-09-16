US appeals court rejects Trump bid to oust Fed's Lisa Cook

US District Judge Jia Cobb had ruled on Sep 9 that Trump's claims that Cook committed mortgage fraud before taking office, which Cook denies, likely were not sufficient grounds for removal under the law that created the Fed.

The decision was 2-1, with Circuit Judges Bradley Garcia and J Michelle Childs in the majority, both of whom were appointed by President Joe Biden. Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, a Trump appointee, dissented.

In an opinion joined by Childs, Garcia wrote that Cook is likely to prevail on her claim that she has been denied due process in violation of the US Constitution's Fifth Amendment.

"Before this court, the government does not dispute that it provided Cook no meaningful notice or opportunity to respond to the allegations against her," the judge wrote.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Fed, which had no comment on the ruling, has not made any legal arguments in the case.

It has asked the courts for a swift resolution of the matter, and has said it will abide by any court ruling

Separately, the Senate on Monday night narrowly confirmed Trump's nominee to a recently vacated seat on the Fed board.

The largely party-line 48-47 vote means that it is likely that Stephen Miran, currently chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, will also participate in this week's rate-setting meeting alongside Cook.