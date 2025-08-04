Trump says will name new economics data official this week

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 4) that he would pick an "exceptional replacement" to his labour statistics chief - after ordering her dismissal as a new report showed weakness in the US jobs market.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump reiterated, without immediately providing evidence, that an employment report released last Friday "was rigged".

He alleged that the official had manipulated data to diminish his administration's economic accomplishments.

"We'll be announcing a new (labour) statistician sometime over the next three to four days," Trump earlier told reporters.

He added on Monday: "I will pick an exceptional replacement."