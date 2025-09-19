Trump says he disagrees with UK’s Starmer on recognition of Palestinian state

CHEQUERS: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Sep 18) he disagreed with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over Britain’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state, after the leaders met to discuss the war in Gaza.

“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements,” Trump said at a press conference with Starmer at the UK leader’s country residence on the second full day of his state visit.

Starmer announced in July that Britain would move to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel met conditions including a ceasefire in Gaza.

RARE DISAGREEMENT

The issue was one of the few sticking points in an otherwise united front put forward by Trump and Starmer.

The United States has opposed countries taking steps to recognise a Palestinian state, even as France, Canada and other Western allies prepare to do so at the United Nations next week.

The leaders also discussed the worsening situation in Gaza, with Starmer saying they agreed on “the need for peace and a road map”.

“I want an end. I want the hostages released,” Trump said, calling the war “complex”. He did not directly answer questions on whether he would press Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt air strikes.