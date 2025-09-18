Trump, Starmer sign tech deal to seal 'unbreakable bond'

CHEQUERS: Donald Trump hailed America's "unbreakable bond" with Britain on Thursday (Sep 18) as he and Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a huge tech deal on the second day of the US president's pomp-filled state visit.

A day after King Charles III treated Trump to a day of royal pageantry at Windsor Castle, Trump flew to Starmer's Chequers country residence for talks on thorny issues including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

But Britain's work in wooing the unpredictable Trump on his second state visit seemed to have paid off as he and Starmer signed the partnership boosting ties in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear energy.

At the signing ceremony attended by a host of US tech CEOs, Labour leader Starmer said he and Republican Trump were "leaders who genuinely like each other."

"It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history by a country mile," he added.

Trump said the deal was "very big", and added of US relations with key NATO ally Britain that "it's an unbreakable bond we have regardless of what we're doing today".

The deal comes on the back of pledges of £150 billion (US$205 billion) of investment into the UK from US giants including Microsoft, Google and Blackstone.

Trump had earlier said goodbye to King Charles at Windsor, calling him a "great gentleman and a great king" as he left the castle following a lavish state banquet, carriage ride and military flypast.