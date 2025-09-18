Trump hails UK special relationship as he revels in pomp of historic state visit

WINDSOR: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 17) hailed the special relationship between his country and Britain as he paid a gushing tribute to King Charles during his historic second state visit, calling it one of the highest honours of his life.

It was a day of unprecedented pomp for a foreign leader.

Trump and his wife Melania were treated to the full array of British pageantry. Then, the president sang the praises of his nation's close ally.

"The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It's irreplaceable and unbreakable," Trump said in a speech during a lavish banquet at Windsor Castle, family home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years.

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP REMAINS STRONG

Referring to the so-called special relationship between the two nations, Trump said: "Seen from American eyes, the word special does not begin to do it justice."

Trump's speech will be music to the ears of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He proffered a state visit to win favour with Trump, the well-known anglophile and overt royal fan, shortly after the US president returned to office in January.

Starmer hopes the trip will aid his government as it seeks to deepen economic ties, secure billions of dollars of investment, ease tariffs and allow him to press the president on Ukraine and Israel.

Britain rolled out the royal red carpet, giving Trump the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit in living memory. Trump made little secret of his delight at being not just the first US leader, but the first elected politician to be invited for two state visits.

"This is truly one of the highest honours of my life," he said.