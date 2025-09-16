Logo
US, Britain to announce more than $10 billion in deals during Trump visit, US officials say
US, Britain to announce more than $10 billion in deals during Trump visit, US officials say

A file photo of US President Donald Trump holding a letter from Britain's King Charles as he meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 27, 2025 (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

16 Sep 2025 03:29AM
LONDON: The United States and Britain plan to announce more than $10 billion in economic deals this week as part of US President Donald Trump's state visit, senior US officials said on Monday (Sep 15).

The two governments are expected to seal a trade agreement with three pillars: a new science and technology partnership to strengthen the tech sectors of both countries, cooperation in civil nuclear power, and advances in defense technology cooperation, the officials said in a telephone briefing.

Several US tech business leaders are expected to be in attendance for the state visit, the officials said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to arrive late on Tuesday for talks with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday at Windsor Castle and a state dinner that evening.

Trump will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday and they plan a joint news conference. Trump returns to Washington on Thursday night.

Trump is the first US president to be invited to two state dinners by the British. His first was in 2019 during his first term.

The US officials described agreements to come that would be heavy on economic cooperation between the two long-standing allies with at least $10 billion in deals expected.

"This visit gives the president the opportunity to strengthen ties with a particularly close partner and ally, while advancing mutual economic and foreign policy interests," one of the US officials said.

Source: Reuters/fs

