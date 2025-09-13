BlackRock to invest $700 million in UK data centres during Trump visit, Sky News reports

BlackRock plans to invest 500 million pounds ($700 million) in British data-centre infrastructure, one of a string of deals to be announced during U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit next week, Sky News reported on Saturday.

BlackRock and Downing Street did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report, which said BlackRock would invest through a new venture with Digital Gravity Partners.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink will join OpenAI's Sam Altman and Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman as part of the business delegation accompanying Trump, Sky News reported this week.

Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in British data-centre investments during the trip, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The investments underscore rising demand for digital infrastructure, driven by artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)