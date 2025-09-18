Commentary: How a no-fly zone could save Ukraine

WASHINGTON: For more than three years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been desperately pleading for Western allies to “close the skies” over his nation. The Russians have launched wave after wave of increasingly capable drones, manned bombers and cruise missiles, including the hypersonic Iskander that hit the government’s headquarters in Kyiv last week.

The Kremlin has long drawn on its playbook from past wars in Chechnya and Syria: brutal bombing campaigns that do not discriminate between legitimate military targets and civilian population centres. President Vladimir Putin’s objective is to break the will of the Ukrainians. Despite his brutal tactics, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has refused to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

The reason for this reticence is simple: fear of escalation to direct combat between Russian and NATO forces. A no-fly zone would require NATO jets to patrol over Ukrainian territory.

Keeping those manned aircraft safe could even require neutralising advanced Russian S-400 anti-aircraft sites in both Russia and Belarus. It would probably require rules of engagement that permit NATO fighters to shoot down not only Russian drones and missiles, but also the Kremlin’s manned bombers and fighters.