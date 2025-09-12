Commentary: Russian drones over Poland were a test. Did NATO pass?

BIRMINGHAM: It is not the first time that Polish airspace has been violated by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. But early in the morning of Wednesday (Sep 10), after Poland shot down Russian drones in its airspace, it became the first time a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member opened fire during this war.

Regardless whether it was intended or accidental, the drone incursions are a serious escalation of the Russian war against Ukraine.

There is a real danger of the conflict spilling over into NATO territory and a potential direct confrontation with Russia.

The Russian drones forced the temporary closure of several Polish airports, including the main hub in the capital Warsaw and a regional airport in eastern Poland that is a critical hub for deliveries of Western aid to Ukraine. This and the fact that a significant number of drones were involved – Poland reported 19 breaches – and that they only entered Poland – but not Slovakia or Hungary next door – makes it less likely that this was just an accident.

Earlier airspace violations could have been dismissed as drones or missiles simply going astray. In August, a Russian drone crashed in eastern Poland, and on earlier occasions, missiles entered Polish airspace before hitting targets in Ukraine. Russian drones have also previously crashed in countries on Ukraine’s western border, Moldova, which has ambitions to join the European Union, and EU and NATO member Romania.