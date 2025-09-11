What are NATO's defence obligations under Articles 4 and 5 of its treaty?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday (Sep 10) he had asked the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to open consultations under Article 4 of the alliance's treaty after Poland shot down drones in its airspace following what he called a "large-scale provocation" by Russia.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Poland said it had downed drones over its territory during a large Russian air attack on Ukraine, the first time a NATO member state is known to have fired shots in the war.

Russia's defence ministry said its drones had carried out an attack on military facilities in western Ukraine but that it had not planned to hit any targets in Poland.

The Russian drones "which allegedly crossed the border with Poland" had a range of not more than 700km, it said.

Several European officials described the incursion as intentional and a sign of Russian escalation. Tusk said it was "the closest we have been to open conflict since World War II" but that he had "no reason to believe we're on the brink of war".