Commentary: A China-India thaw is underway, but flashpoints haven’t gone away

SINGAPORE: “It should be the right choice for China and India to be good-neighbourly friends and partners that help each other succeed, and have the dragon and the elephant dance together,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping at his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin on Sunday (Aug 31).

The dragon and elephant metaphor is often used to describe the geopolitical and economic ties between China and India. At times, they fight. At times, they co-exist. And at times, they dance.

Mr Xi invoked the imagery at his meeting with Mr Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, at a time when both countries are trying to stabilise a historically uneasy relationship. The visit marked the first trip to China by Mr Modi in seven years.

The two Asian giants have great potential for collaboration. They are among the 10 biggest economies of the world, and together boast a market of 2.8 billion people. As emerging powers, they have shared interests in global economic stability, common development and multilateralism.

These shared interests prompted recent advances in the Sino-Indian relationship. After a five-year hiatus incited by security tensions on their disputed border, they recently agreed to continue the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage, resume direct flights, recommence the issuing of Indian tourist visas to Chinese nationals, and are planning to reinstate border trade. At a recent meeting between their foreign ministers, the two economies committed to facilitating trade and investment ties via concrete measures.

Actions by third actors have catalysed the recent thaw between China and India. In its quest to weaken Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, the European Union sanctioned multiple Chinese and Indian entities for their purported support of Moscow. At the same time, the United States imposed hefty import tariffs on Chinese and Indian products and unleashed further levies for Indian oil purchases from Russia.

New Delhi and Beijing found common ground on this issue, pushing back against Brussels and Washington, charging them with discrimination and double standards against Chinese and Indian companies.

Against this backdrop, the leaders struck a positive tone at their meeting. They expressed appreciation for the constructive momentum and consistent advancement in bilateral ties. They reiterated that the two nations view each other as development partners rather than competitors and doubled down on their commitment to growth and multipolarity.

While current geopolitical trends facilitate the thaw in China-India relations, there are deep-rooted issues between them that can set back or even derail the process.