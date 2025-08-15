Commentary: Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump were high points. It’s been downhill for US-India ties since

“I AM READY TO PAY THE HEAVY PRICE”: MODI

The first signs of strain in their bromance were already visible during Mr Modi’s visit to the US in February.

Although Mr Trump said he was thrilled to welcome “his friend” Mr Modi back to the White House, he did not hesitate to publicly rebuke India’s "unfair, very strong tariffs", calling them a "big problem".

After months of negotiations, by July a trade deal was supposedly ready. Instead, President Trump slapped a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods – and then an additional 25 per cent as punishment for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The sticking point was not just Russian oil – which may not have been as big an issue if Mr Trump had succeeded in getting Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire deal he had promised his base. It was India’s reluctance to allow market access for American agricultural and dairy produce.

It is a fact that India needs internal market reforms; even as the economy grows at over 6 per cent, unemployment and underemployment remain chronic. Yet opening up agriculture and dairy to foreign competition would be untenable politically. Mr Modi faces a legislative election in Bihar, a largely agricultural state, in November.

India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, said Mr Modi last week. “I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it.”

As India celebrates its 79th year of Independence on Friday (Aug 15), many in the strategic community in New Delhi are rethinking the country’s equation with the US following the tariffs, plus the notoriously mercurial president’s recent jibe about India’s “dead” economy.

Likewise in Washington DC, hardline America First ideologues with a binary view of the rest of the world that leaves little latitude for empathy are uncomfortable with precisely the strategic autonomy that India has been pursuing, in the shape of continued ties with Iran and, more importantly in this case, Russia.

Mr Trump also insists he was instrumental in stopping the limited but intense clashes in May between India and Pakistan – a claim India denies. Mr Trump followed up with a two-hour private lunch with Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir at the White House. These events have left a sour taste in New Delhi and inflamed nationalistic public sentiment in India.

Mr Munir returned to the US last week to attend a black-tie dinner for the retirement of General Michael Kurilla, the commander of US military forces in the Middle East. There, he spoke of a new dimension in US-Pakistan relations, and almost casually warned of nuclear war.