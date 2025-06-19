Trump hosts Pakistani army chief, reigniting dispute with India over war mediation claim

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House on Wednesday (Jun 18), in a rare meeting that has sparked a renewed dispute with India over Trump's claim that he helped stop the recent war between the South Asian rivals.

The lunch meeting marked the first time a US president has hosted Pakistan's powerful military chief at the White House without senior Pakistani civilian officials present.

Trump said he was honoured to meet Munir and that they discussed Iran, "which Pakistan knows better than most." Trump added that he thanked Munir for ending the war with India and also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he spoke to on Tuesday night.

"Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war," Trump told reporters.

Pakistani officials said Munir was expected to urge Trump not to enter Israel's conflict with Iran and instead seek a ceasefire. Pakistan, which hosts Iran’s interests section in Washington in the absence of US-Iran diplomatic ties, has condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran as a violation of international law.

The meeting signals a potential thaw in US-Pakistan relations, which have been strained under both the Trump and Biden administrations as Washington increasingly prioritised ties with India to counter China.

Asked what he hoped to achieve from meeting Munir, Trump said: "Well, I stopped a war... I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India."

"But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side, Modi from the India side and others," he added. "They were going at it, and they're both nuclear countries. I got it stopped."

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump hosted Munir after the army chief called for him to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for helping prevent a nuclear war.