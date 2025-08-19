China's top diplomat hails 'positive trend' in relations with India

BEIJING: Relations between China and India are on a "positive trend" towards cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, according to a readout of the meeting published on Tuesday (Aug 19).

The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.

During talks on Monday with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, Wang said the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats".

He pointed to the resumption of "dialogue at all levels" and "maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas" as evidence that bilateral ties were on a "positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation".

Wang is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.