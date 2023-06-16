Ongoing border row between India and China straining trade ties, souring public perception

NEW DELHI: Ties between Asian giants India and China remain tense, more than three years after a deadly clash in the disputed Himalayan border sparked a standoff between the two sides.

In India, the ongoing border row has soured public perception of China.

At the peak of tensions, fierce protests, where angry demonstrators burned effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping and demanded a complete economic boycott of China, were common. They believed Beijing should pay for the deaths of the 20 Indian soldiers in the Ladakh border clash in 2020.

While the public demonstrations may have stopped, the standoff still affects trade ties.