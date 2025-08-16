Logo
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India for disputed border talks
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India for disputed border talks

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Jul 11, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Mandel Ngan)

16 Aug 2025 04:23PM
BEIJING: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit India from Monday (Aug 18) to Wednesday for talks about a disputed border in the Himalayas, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

This is only the second such meeting since a deadly clash in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops at the border.

Relations between the two Asian giants have been thawing since an agreement last October on patrolling their Himalayan border, easing a five-year standoff that had hurt trade, investment and air travel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the month when he travels to China - his first visit in seven years - to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc.

Source: Reuters/js

