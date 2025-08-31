Xi to Modi: the Chinese ‘dragon’ and the Indian ‘elephant’ need to be friends

TIANJIN: The world’s two most populous countries need to be friends, Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Aug 31).

Meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, Xi told Modi that the two countries could be good neighbours and play a key part in the Global South, according to footage posted online.

“China and India are two of the most ‘civilisational’ countries. We are the world’s two most populous countries and part of the Global South … It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and (for) the ‘dragon’ and the ‘elephant’ to come together,” Xi said in opening remarks.

In opening remarks posted on social media, Modi, who is on his first trip to China in seven years, said both countries had been moving in a positive direction since last year.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity,” he said.

“After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created.”

The discussions took place at around noon and lasted nearly an hour.