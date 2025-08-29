‘Period of uncertainty’: Inside the cautious reset of China-India ties as Modi visits

SHANGHAI: In early 2021, Vigneswara Vijayaram was watching a shipment of industrial pumps - worth more than US$200,000 - sit idle at Chennai Port. The machinery - imported from China - was critical to an infrastructure project backed by his firm, Portcity Impex.

Nearly a month went by. The cargo never moved. “Additional checks,” officials told him - new layers of scrutiny introduced after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which had sent relations between India and China into a tailspin.

“(It) forced us to halt an entire project,” recalled Vijayaram, who is managing partner at the import-export company based in Thoothukudi, a port city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

“After the border tensions in 2020, our cargo shipments - especially machinery and electronic components from China - often got held up at Indian ports for extra inspections, sometimes for weeks.”

No explanation. No timeline. Just the slow drag of post-Galwan chill choking the arteries of trade between the two economies. And for those caught in the middle of that freeze, the memory is sharp.

“It was a period of uncertainty where both sides were wary, and trade slowed dramatically,” said Vijayaram.

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in seven years - and his first since the border clashes five years ago - business owners like Vijayaram are once again watching both the ports and the politics.

The visit, scheduled for this Sunday (Aug 31) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, is being framed as a diplomatic reset by observers, with Modi expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks.

But behind the photo opportunities, a deeper question remains: is the thaw real - and can it last?