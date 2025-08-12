Trump signs order extending China tariff truce by 90 days, White House says

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending a tariff truce with China by another 90 days, the White House said on Monday (Aug 11), hours before steep tariff increases were due to take effect.

The move prevents US tariffs on Chinese goods from rising to 145 per cent and Chinese tariffs on US goods from climbing to 125 per cent, levels trade experts said would have amounted to a virtual embargo.

AVERTING A DEADLINE

A day earlier, Trump had urged Beijing to quadruple purchases of US soybeans but gave a noncommittal answer when asked if he would extend the lower tariff rates.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “They’ve been dealing quite nicely. The relationship is very good with President Xi (Jinping) and myself.”

Imports from China are currently subject to 30 per cent tariffs, made up of a 10 per cent base rate and 20 per cent in fentanyl-related duties imposed earlier this year. China had matched the de-escalation, lowering its tariffs on US imports to 10 per cent.