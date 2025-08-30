Commentary: The bigger story behind Modi’s China trip

SINGAPORE: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to China this weekend to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. In the United States, this revived India-China dialogue – it will be the first visit by Modi to China in seven years – is often misconstrued as a consequence of recent US-India tensions. But there is a far more complex dynamic at play.

Indian diplomats certainly have a bitter impression of US President Donald Trump’s threats to impose higher tariffs on imports from India as a punishment for India’s procurement of Russian oil. Trump’s apparent cosiness with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has also drawn India’s ire.

This gives texture to the idea that Trump’s pressure on the Modi government is precipitating an India-China rapprochement that will ultimately produce a big win for Beijing – particularly given the wedge driven between India and China after border clashes in recent years.

In reality, India never fully sided with the United States against China. The latest tension with Washington only convinces those in Delhi who have long advocated for preserving its non-aligned foreign policy.

India sees its partnership with the United States as a pillar of its trade and security strategy. Relations have greatly improved since 2008, when the Bush administration signed a civil nuclear agreement that paved the way for broader cooperation. This includes the revived “Quad” grouping since 2017.

Moreover, Trump’s political brand appeals to Modi’s constituency. America First rhetoric has received warm support from BJP activists who see echoes of their own nationalist platform. Modi’s visit to Washington in February, soon after Trump’s second inauguration, was hailed as a success.