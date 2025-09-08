Xi’s Global Governance Initiative signals China’s boldest bid yet to reshape world order

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s newly unveiled vision for global governance reform signals Beijing’s clearest intent yet to lead in shaping a new world order, analysts say, as the geopolitical landscape reels from intensifying great-power rivalry and fracturing alliances.

The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) calls on countries to work together for a more just and equitable global governance system.

It builds on a string of sweeping international proposals the Chinese supremo has rolled out in recent years, and reflects China’s effort to consolidate them under a cohesive banner, say observers.

Xi has anchored the initiative in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) - the regional bloc where Beijing exerts considerable sway - unveiling it at a recent summit in Tianjin, where he likened today’s geopolitical turbulence to the postwar upheaval that gave rise to the United Nations 80 years ago.

But despite the rhetoric, analysts say questions remain over what China will do in practice under the GGI, and how far it can go in turning its bold vision into reality amid internal challenges and external scepticism over Beijing’s credibility and intent.

“China wants a reordering of the international system and the establishment of a multilateral system where the United States is simply one of many poles,” said Zachary Abuza, an academic focused on Asian geopolitics and security.

“But its drive is fueled as much by domestic weaknesses - from economic slowdown to demographic challenges - as by strength.”

REFERENCING THE PAST TO SHAPE THE PRESENT

Xi formally laid out the GGI at the SCO summit on Sep 1 in a keynote speech to member states, dialogue partners and observers.

He drew a historical parallel to 1945, reminding fellow leaders how the devastation of two world wars had spurred the founding of the UN and opened “a new page in global governance”.

Xi warned that while peace, development and cooperation remain fundamental trends 80 years on, Cold War thinking, hegemonism and protectionism still cast a “lingering shadow” over global affairs.

New threats and challenges are on the rise, he added, pushing the world into what he called “a new period of turbulence and transformation”.

“History tells us that the more difficult the times, the more we must hold fast to the aspiration of peaceful coexistence (and) strengthen our confidence in cooperation and win-win outcomes,” Xi said, framing global governance today as at a crossroads.

“For this reason, I am putting forward a Global Governance Initiative to work with all countries in building a fairer and more reasonable system of global governance, and to jointly advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”