Xi urges SCO members to pursue joint development, offers billions in loans and grants

TIANJIN: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to better align their development strategies, so that projects can be jointly planned and built - and the benefits reaped globally.

In a speech on Monday (Sep 1) at the SCO summit in Tianjin, Xi also urged member states to promote the “high-quality implementation” of the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s flagship global infrastructure and connectivity project.

These will strengthen the momentum of regional development and improve the well-being of the people, Xi said.

The Chinese supremo also urged the China-led regional bloc to embrace openness and inclusivity, while renewing a call for multilateralism.

“We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and bullying practices,” Xi said.