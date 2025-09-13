NATO to beef up defence of Europe's eastern flank after Poland shot down drones

BRUSSELS/WARSAW: NATO announced plans to beef up the defence of Europe's eastern flank on Friday (Sep 12), two days after Poland shot down drones that had violated its airspace in the first known action of its kind by a member of the Western alliance during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Warsaw has portrayed the drone incursions as an attempt by Russia to test the capabilities of Poland and NATO to respond.

Earlier on Friday, it rejected Donald Trump's suggestion that the incursions could have been a mistake, a rare contradiction of the US president from one of Washington's closest European allies.

Russia said its forces had been attacking Ukraine at the time of the drone incursions and that it had not intended to hit any targets in Poland.

"It's reckless and unacceptable. We can't have Russian drones entering allied airspace," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told a press conference, announcing operation "Eastern Sentry".

NUMBER OF ALLIES TO JOIN MISSION

The mission, which begins on Friday evening, will involve a range of assets integrating air and ground bases.

Allies, including Denmark, France, Britain and Germany have so far committed to the mission with others set to join, Rutte said, adding that NATO was still assessing the possible intent behind the incursion.