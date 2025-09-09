US ready to take 'strong' action on Russia: Treasury chief

WASHINGTON: The United States is willing to take firm action on Russia over Ukraine, but Europe's full cooperation is crucial, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said after talks with the EU sanctions envoy on Monday (Sep 8).

Bessent's comments came as US officials and their European Union counterparts hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday - according to an EU official - on stepping up coordination involving sanctions targeting Moscow.

The EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan, who has spearheaded the bloc's global outreach on preventing Moscow's evasion of sanctions, is leading its delegation in Washington.

Bessent wrote in a post on X after Monday's meeting that "all options remain on the table" as part of President Donald Trump's strategy to support peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Business as usual has not worked," Bessent added. "We are willing to take strong measures against Russia, but our European partners must fully join us in this to be successful."

He also emphasised that the United States and EU are aligned on the importance of ending war in Ukraine.

A source familiar with the discussions told AFP that Monday's meeting lasted less than two hours and covered potential economic sanctions and tariff actions.

US officials present included those from the Treasury Department, White House, State Department and US Trade Representative's office, the source added on condition of anonymity.

Bessent was joined by Treasury Undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence John Hurley.