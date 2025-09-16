UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland

LONDON: UK fighter jets will join a NATO operation over Poland to help defend the alliance's eastern flank after Russian drones entered Polish airspace last week, the defence ministry said Monday (Sep 15).

"British fighter jets will fly air defence missions over Poland to counter aerial threats from Russia, including drones," the ministry said in a statement, adding the missions by RAF Typhoons would start "in the coming days".

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Friday the alliance would reinforce the defence of its eastern flank following a Russian drone raid into Polish airspace.

Poland and its NATO allies last week scrambled jets to shoot down Russian drones over allied airspace for the first time since the war in Ukraine started three-and-a-half years ago.