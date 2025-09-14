Romania summons Russian ambassador over drone 'threat'

BUCHAREST: Romania on Sunday (Sep 14) protested the entry of a Russian drone into its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, summoning Moscow's ambassador to the foreign ministry over the incident.

The intrusion comes days after fellow NATO member Poland said it had shot down Russian drones that had violated its airspace as Moscow launched a barrage against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin of "testing" Romania and wanting to "bring the war" to Poland and the Baltic with the intrusions.

Earlier Sunday, NATO member Romania had said that Moscow's actions posed a "new challenge" to Black Sea security.

Foreign Minister Oana Toiu announced that Russia's ambassador to Bucharest, Vladimir Lipaev, would be summoned to the ministry over Saturday's airspace breach.

After that meeting on Sunday evening, a ministry statement said Romania had "conveyed its strong protest against this unacceptable and irresponsible act, which constitutes a violation of (its) sovereignty.

"Such recurring incidents contribute to the escalation and amplification of threats to regional security," the statement added.

Moscow had been "urgently requested ... to prevent any future violations".

Last week already, Poland had denounced the intrusion of Russian drones into its airspace, calling on Moscow to avoid further "provocations".

Polish fighter jets scrambled again on Saturday in response to fresh Russian drone strikes just over the border in Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, posting online Sunday, called the drone incident in Romania "yet another unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of a close partner in the EU and NATO".

"NEW SECURITY CHALLENGE"

Romania has had several drone fragments crash on its territory since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, especially as Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian ports.

In a statement, Romania's defence ministry condemned Moscow's actions, saying "they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area.

"Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's lack of respect for international law," it added.

In his evening address Sunday, Zelenskyy repeated his argument that Russia was seeking to expand its invasion of his country.

"Everyone can see that the Russians are exploring how to bring the war to Poland and the Baltic states. The Russian army is also testing Romania," the Ukrainian leader said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, posting on X, wrote: "The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU member state's sovereignty.

"This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government."