Trump's alleged birthday note to Epstein released by House panel

WASHINGTON: A lewd birthday letter that Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 - which the US president claimed did not exist - was published on Monday (Sep 8) by a congressional panel investigating the late financier's sex crimes case.

The letter, a type-written message inserted into the sketched outline of a nude woman, was one of many notes sent by Epstein's friends that his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now imprisoned, had compiled into a book for his 50th birthday.

The Wall Street Journal had reported on the existence of the book and letter in July, prompting a US$10 billion defamation suit from Trump, 79.

The US House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the book along with other documents from Epstein's estate, including bank records, as part of its probe launched this summer into the handling of the late sex offender's case.

Trump's alleged note consists of a short dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey".

"We have certain things in common," says Donald, to which Jeffrey responds: "Yes, we do, come to think of it."

"Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" asks Donald.

"As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you," says Jeffrey.

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret," the note ends, followed by Trump's signature, which takes the place of pubic hair on the nude outline.

Another letter in the book also mentions Trump, with a photo of Epstein holding an oversized US$22,500 check. The signature on the check says "DJ Trump" but is very different from Trump's normal writing.

"Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells 'fully depreciated' [redacted name] to Donald Trump," reads the note.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the letter from businessman Joel Pashcow referenced a woman who was courted by both Trump and Epstein in the 1990s.

Democrats on the panel published the copy of the Trump letter before the entire book was released, prompting accusations from Republican chairman James Comer of "cherry-picking documents and politicising information."

The White House reiterated its denial of the authenticity of the letter, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying "it's very clear President Donald Trump did not draw this picture and he did not sign it."

"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," she added.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections around the world, was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls recruited to provide him with sexual massages.

Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and held as an article of faith that "deep state" elites were protecting a sex ring of Epstein associates, particularly in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.