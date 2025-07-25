US Justice Department official meets with Epstein associate Maxwell

WASHINGTON: Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, at the US Attorney's Office in Tallahassee, Florida, ABC News reported on Thursday (Jul 24).

Images captured by ABC showed Blanche and his team, including Acting Associate Deputy Attorney General Diego Pestana, entering the federal courthouse that houses the office.

The meeting was expected after Blanche said earlier this week he had contacted Maxwell’s lawyers to ask whether she had “information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims.” He said at the time that he anticipated meeting with her “in the coming days.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison in Tallahassee after being convicted of sex trafficking in 2021. She is appealing her sentence.

Her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, previously confirmed discussions with the government but did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.