Commentary: Trump’s unprecedented power grab has repercussions abroad

SINGAPORE: One cannot benchmark Donald Trump against any other US president.

While others have pushed the boundaries of presidential power, including former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden using executive orders to override congressional inaction, the incumbent obliterates them.

Mr Trump determined the US Constitution does not afford birthright citizenship, declared national emergencies that grant him the power to issue sweeping tariffs, and ordered the national guard into US cities to tackle a “crime emergency”.

He used the power of the state to force media companies and law firms to acquiesce to his demands, placed unqualified loyalists into Cabinet posts, threatened Republican senators to vote to confirm them, and pulled out of multilateral institutions.

No other US president took such actions collectively.

Mr Trump’s unprecedented supremacy derives from having driven out of his party nearly everyone with the temerity to challenge him. The US Congress no longer serves as a check on presidential power.

At home and abroad, anxiety grows about the durability of US democracy. Its system of checks and balances teeters from a singular transformative personality demanding personal loyalty, coupled with his enormous political and personal wealth and an influential right-wing media empire.

The tragic murder of Charlie Kirk should be a time for all Americans to come together to question why political violence has hit a level not seen for decades.

Leaders from both parties should adopt the stance of Utah’s Republican Governor: “Words are not violence. Violence is violence.”

But instead of using this heinous act to call for unity, Mr Trump has focused on “radical left political violence”, setting the stage for him to go after those whom he claims “fund and support it”, which would further consolidate his power.