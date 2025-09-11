Snap Insight: The assassination of Charlie Kirk leaves America at a turning point

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump described it as a “dark day for America”, when conservative activist and steadfast Trump ally Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10).

Though he was not a household name outside of the US, Mr Kirk, 31, had been a key figure in spreading conservative ideals among American youth, with a massive online presence of 5.2 million followers on X and 73 million on TikTok.

He was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing political organisation with chapters in more than 850 colleges, and was well known for visiting left-leaning universities and inviting students to debate him on issues such as transgender rights and gun control.

It was at one such outdoor event that the fatal shot was fired. As of the time of writing, there is still an ongoing manhunt for the shooter, whose identity and motives remain unknown.

While the news was met with a public outpouring of shock and grief, there are also growing demands among conservative personalities for a crackdown on leftist groups, who they blame for Mr Kirk’s assassination. America faces a crucial test as to whether its leaders and populace can bring down the temperature without broader violence.