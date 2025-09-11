Charlie Kirk: The conservative influencer who played key role in Trump's 2024 victory

US right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was part of a constellation of influencers who helped amplify Republican President Donald Trump's agenda, galvanising conservative youth and rising to international prominence with often inflammatory rhetoric focused on such issues as race, gender and immigration.

Kirk, an Illinois native who co-founded the conservative student group Turning Point USA at the age of 18 and went on to become a rising star in the Republican Party under Trump, had just returned to the United States from an overseas speaking tour when he was shot to death on Wednesday (Sep 10).

He died doing what made him a potent political force - rallying the right on a college campus.

The shooting came as the 31-year-old, the president of Turning Point, was addressing a large outdoor crowd on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah.

On Sunday, he headlined an event in Tokyo organised by the far-right Sanseito party, which made big gains in Japan's upper house election in July. He also recently spoke in South Korea.

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika, a former Miss Arizona USA beauty pageant winner, and their two children.