US right-wing activist and President Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university event

WASHINGTON: US right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk, an influential ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday (Sep 10) at an event at a Utah university in what the governor described as a political assassination.

It was not clear whether the suspect had been identified or arrested. FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post around 6.20pm ET (6.20am Singapore time) that the "subject" in the case was in custody. Minutes later, at a press conference that included an FBI agent, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said the suspect remained at large.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump wrote on social media.

Cellphone video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk, 31, addressing a large outdoor crowd at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk moved his hand toward his neck as he fell off his chair, sending the attendees running.

In another clip, blood can be seen gushing from Kirk's neck immediately after the shot. Reuters has not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The shooting was the latest in a series of attacks on US political figures, including two assassination attempts of Trump last year, that have underscored a sharp rise in political violence.

"This is a dark day for our state, it's a tragic day for our nation," Governor Spencer Cox said at the press conference. "I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination."

Kirk's appearance on Wednesday was the first in a planned 15-event American Comeback Tour at universities around the country. He often used such events, which typically drew large crowds of students, to invite attendees to debate him live.

Seconds before he was shot, Kirk was being questioned by an audience member about gun violence, according to multiple videos of the event posted online.

"Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America in the last 10 years?" Kirk was asked.

He responded, "Counting or not counting gang violence?" He was shot moments later.

Police have not yet publicly released any details about a possible suspect.