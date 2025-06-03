Colorado firebomb suspect planned attack for a year, prosecutors say

BOULDER: An Egyptian national charged with tossing gasoline bombs at a pro-Israeli rally in Colorado, injuring a dozen people, spent a year planning his attack and used Molotov cocktails instead of a gun because his status as a noncitizen barred him from purchasing firearms, prosecutors said on Monday (Jun 2).

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, told investigators that he wanted to "kill all Zionist people" but had delayed committing the attack in the city of Boulder until after his daughter had graduated from high school, according to state and federal court documents charging him with attempted murder, assault and a federal hate crime.

Police and FBI affidavits quoted the suspect as saying he had learned to shoot a gun in a class he took for the purpose of obtaining a concealed-carry permit but ended up using Molotov cocktails because of his immigration status. Soliman told investigators that he had learned how to make the fire bombs from YouTube.

Todd Lyons, acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Soliman had overstayed a tourist visa and had an expired work permit.

Trump administration officials immediately seized on Sunday's violence as an example of why they are cracking down on illegal immigration.

A police affidavit filed in support of Soliman's arrest warrant said he was born in Egypt, lived in Kuwait for 17 years and moved three years ago to Colorado Springs, about 61km south of Boulder, where he lived with his wife and five children.