Manhunt underway after gun rights advocate Charlie Kirk shot dead in 'political assassination'

WASHINGTON: A manhunt is underway for the killer of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, after he was shot on Wednesday (Sep 10) during an event at Utah Valley University.

The 31-year-old and the group he co-founded, Turning Point USA, the largest conservative youth organisation in the country, played a key role in driving young voter support for Trump in November.

In the immediate aftermath, there were hours of confused statements from officials about the fatal incident.

"This shooting is still an active investigation," the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement, adding it was working with the FBI, the Utah County Attorney’s office, the Utah County Sheriff’s office and local police departments.

After two suspects were taken in and released, "there is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter", the statement read.

FBI Director Kash Patel said an unnamed person had been detained for questioning, then released. "Our investigation continues," he wrote on social media.

Local authorities said the shot came from the campus, possibly from a rooftop, and the shooter was wearing dark clothing.