Suspect still at large after shooting Minnesota lawmakers while posing as officer

MINNEAPOLIS: The gunman who killed a Democratic state lawmaker while posing as a police officer was still at large on Sunday (Jun 16) as police conducted a massive manhunt following a crime that Governor Tim Walz characterised as a "politically motivated assassination".

Authorities said they had found a car, a hat and other items belonging to the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, 57, in a rural area southwest of Minneapolis, but had not found him yet.

"We're certainly operating as though he's still alive, and believe he is at this time," Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told a news briefing.

Boelter fled on foot early on Saturday when officers confronted him at the Brooklyn Park home of state Representative Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, who were both killed.

The gunman earlier had shot and wounded another Democratic lawmaker, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife Yvette at their home a few miles away, authorities said.

Hoffman was undergoing surgery after being hit with nine bullets and "is closer every hour to being out of the woods," Yvette said in a text message posted to social media by US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat.

"We are both incredibly lucky to be alive," Yvette said in the message.

Authorities in Sibley County, about an hour by car from the scene of the crime, instructed residents to keep their doors locked after finding the suspect's car.

The location of the car in Faxon Township is about 6.4km east of Boelter's listed home address in Green Isle, which was searched by law enforcement officers on Saturday.