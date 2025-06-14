Logo
World

Minnesota state lawmakers shot, one killed, search underway for suspect: Governor
Minnesota state lawmakers shot, one killed, search underway for suspect: Governor

Law enforcement officers, including local police, sheriffs and the FBI, are seen near the site of the shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Jun 14, 2025. (Photo: AP/Star Tribune/Alex Kormann)

14 Jun 2025 11:11PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2025 11:22PM)
WASHINGTON: A Democratic state lawmaker and her husband were killed early Saturday (Jun 14) in what appeared to be a "politically motivated assassination", while a second lawmaker and his spouse were wounded in a separate attack, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

"An unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota - my good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination," he told reporters.

"Our state lost a great leader," he said.

Walz said that in a second attack, Senator John Hoffman and his wife, of Champlin, were shot multiple times, underwent surgery and that he was "cautiously optimistic" that they would survive "this assassination attempt".

The suspect escaped after exchanging gunfire with the police.

A manifesto identifying many lawmakers and officials was also found inside the suspect's vehicle, said the police chief for Brooklyn Park. 

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz said at a press conference. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Source: Agencies/zl

