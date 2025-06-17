Commentary: From Trump’s parade to ‘No Kings’ protests, the clash over what makes America great has only just begun

SINGAPORE: Two versions of American patriotism were on full display this weekend: a military-based message of might, and a grassroots-based outpouring of will. But the jury is still out over which version will triumph as the people and the Trump administration seek to define what makes America great.

On Saturday (Jun 14), more than 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles and 50 aircraft paraded down Constitution Avenue in the heart of the American capital to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. It was also President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Across the rest of the country, millions of “No Kings” protesters demonstrated against the Trump administration’s policies and alleged abuses of power.

While the parade and protests did not physically meet, they are part of a larger struggle to define American patriotism.