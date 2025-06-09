Commentary: America First, China Next? Why Trump’s new travel ban harms US interests

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump has rebooted his travel ban, hitting Southeast Asia for the first time. He banned – partially or fully – citizens of 19 countries, including Myanmar and Laos, from entering the US with effect from Monday (Jun 9).

He clearly learned lessons from the ban he instituted initially during his first term.

Mr Trump’ playbook started with an executive order on the first day of his second term ordering the State Department to launch a global review of foreign governments’ vetting and screening capabilities and to identify which were “so deficient as to warrant” a travel ban.

This time, instead of calling it a “Muslim ban” like he did eight years ago with no study, he justified the ban for national security reasons after a review of several months, claiming also that people from those countries had high rates of overstaying their visas.

This policy, preordained but dressed in process, will likely be upheld by the courts.