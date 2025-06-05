Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 countries, including Myanmar

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning travel from certain countries, the White House said on Wednesday (Jun 4).

The proclamation fully restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, reported CBS News, citing administration officials.

The entry of people from seven other countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, will be partially restricted, according to the media outlet.

The White House said the proclamation will be effective from 12.01am Eastern Time on Jun 9.

Athletes, including coaches and immediate relatives, travelling for the World Cup, Olympics or other major sporting events are exempted, it added.

During his first term in office, Trump announced a ban on travellers from seven majority-Muslim nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Former President Joe Biden, a Democrat who succeeded Trump, repealed the ban in 2021, calling it "a stain on our national conscience".