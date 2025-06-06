From bromance to brickbats: Timeline of the Trump-Musk breakup

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jun 5) threatened to cut off government contracts with Elon Musk's companies, as the once-close relationship between the world's most powerful man and its richest unravelled publicly on their rival social media platforms.

Trump said in a televised Oval Office diatribe that he was "very disappointed" after his former aide and top donor criticised his "big, beautiful" spending Bill before Congress.

The pair then hurled insults at each other on social media – with Musk even posting, without proof, that Trump was referenced in government documents on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The row could have major political and economic fallout, as shares in Musk's Tesla car company plunged and the South African-born tech tycoon vowed that he would end a critical US spaceship program.

Speculation had long swirled that a relationship between the world's richest person and its most powerful could not last long – but the speed of the meltdown took Washington by surprise.

MAY 22

House Republicans on May 22, took a major step forward on President Donald Trump's agenda, approving a legislative package that combines tax breaks, spending cuts, border security funding and other priorities.

House committees laboured for months on the Bill, which underwent late changes to win over holdouts in the Republican conference. It exceeds 1,000 pages and is titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a nod to Trump himself.

Republicans made one last round of revisions before the Bill reached the House floor, boosting the state and local tax deduction to win over centrists and speeding up the work requirements in Medicaid to win over those who did not believe the Bill did enough to curb spending.

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act - which has now moved to the Senate - would usher into law Trump's vision for a new "Golden Age", led by efforts to shrink social safety net programmes to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts.

MAY 28

Musk, in an interview with CBS News, criticised the Bill - but in relatively tame language.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending Bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," Musk said

"I think a Bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion," Musk added.

In a separate interview with the Washington Post, Musk said: "The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realised."

"I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in DC, to say the least."

JUN 3

Less than a week later, the gloves came off and the tone became significantly more confrontational.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending Bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote on his X platform.

"It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to US$2.5 trillion and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

Musk also posted on X: "In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people," referring to the Senate elections which are scheduled to be held on Nov 3, 2026.