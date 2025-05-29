Musk to exit US government role after rare break with Trump

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday (May 28) announced he was leaving his role in the United States government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with President Donald Trump over his signature spending Bill.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote on his social media platform X.

"The DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he added.

Musk's 130-day mandate as a special government employee in the Trump administration was set to expire around May 30. The administration has said DOGE's efforts to restructure and shrink the federal government will continue.

A White House official told Reuters it was accurate that Musk is leaving the administration and his "off-boarding will begin tonight".

Musk reportedly did not have a formal conversation with Trump on Wednesday before he announced his departure, a source told Reuters, adding that his exit was decided "at a senior staff level".